CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Under Taliban, thriving Afghan music scene heads to silence

By BERNAT ARMANGUE Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet. The last time the militant group ruled the country, in the late 1990s, it outright banned music. So far this time, the government set up by the Taliban hasn't taken that step officially. But already, musicians are afraid a ban will come, and some Taliban fighters on the ground have started enforcing rules on their own, harassing musicians and music venues.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
MIDDLE EAST
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Electronic Music#Music Education#Electronic Dance Music#Iranian#Indian#The Associated Press#The Islamic Emirate
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Music
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Telegraph

The Taliban invited The Telegraph to tea, and issued a chilling warning to the West

The neatly arranged office toys and management guru books were still on the desk from the previous government official. But their Taliban replacement had added his own executive touches, including one of the movement's white religious banners and a captured M4 carbine once used by an Afghan commando. Spotlessly turned...
WORLD
BBC

Giving birth under the Taliban

Rabia is cradling her newborn baby, just days after giving birth at a small hospital in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan's east. "This is my third child, but the experience was totally different. It was horrible," she says. In a matter of weeks, the birthing unit Rabia delivered her baby in...
WORLD
Washington Post

ISIS militant admits involvement in torture, killings of American hostages

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Kayla Mueller had worked with Doctors Without Borders. She visited a Doctors Without Borders hospital before her abduction but had not worked with the group. The article has been corrected. Seven years after the Islamic State horrified people around the world...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy