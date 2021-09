After facing bankruptcy, recovering from a low credit score, or attempting to start a new business, many have found out just how difficult it can be to take out a loan from the bank. As a result, lending is said to have become increasingly inaccessible. Combatting this concern are decentralized finance (DeFi) loans, which have continued to gain in popularity. A DeFi loan eliminates the need for banks and complex asset valuations. Instead, a decentralized exchange (DEX) may take cryptocurrencies as collateral at their market exchange rate.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 HOURS AGO