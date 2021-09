Since word of her disappearance broke earlier this month, 22-year-old Gabby Petito has become a household name, thanks entirely to the American news media. For the unaware: Petito’s family first reported her missing Sept. 11, after they’d been unable to reach her for several days. Authorities say she’d been traveling on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, since July. Petito’s family said she abruptly stopped replying to messages at the end of August. And last week, police in Moab, Utah, released video recorded by an officer’s body camera that showed Petito distraught after an alleged altercation with Laundrie. On Sunday, authorities announced they found a body “consistent” with descriptions of Petito in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

