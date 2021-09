Autumn is here, and that means the risk of hitting deer on rural roads and highways is rising, especially around dusk and during a full moon. Deer cause over 1 million motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. each year, resulting in more than US$1 billion in property damage, about 200 human deaths and 29,000 serious injuries. Property damage insurance claims average around $2,600 per accident, and the overall average cost, including severe injuries or death, is over $6,000.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO