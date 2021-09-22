CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loop hopes to go mainstream with reusable packaging

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReusable packaging __ from stainless steel ice cream containers to glass jars of soap __ is about to become more common at groceries and restaurants worldwide. Loop, a two-year-old company that collects and sanitizes reusable containers, said Wednesday it's expanding after successful trials at groceries in France and Japan. Kroger and Walgreens in the U.S., Tesco in the United Kingdom and Woolworths in Australia are among the chains partnering with Loop to sell household staples in reusable packages. McDonald's, Burger King and Tim Hortons have also signed on.

The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why coffee could cost more at groceries, cafes

As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers' costs to grow the beans and it could begin filtering down to your local cafe before the end of the year.After hovering for years near $1 per pound, coffee futures — the price large-volume buyers agree to pay for coffee upon delivery months down the road — doubled in late July, reaching heights not seen since 2014. Though prices have eased a bit, they remain elevated at about $1.90 per pound.Coffee lovers already paying $8 or more for a bag in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
AL.com

Major retailer limits sale of water, toilet paper

In a move that harkens back to the early days of the COVID pandemic, a major U.S. retailer is once again limiting purchases of some items. Costco is placing limits on the sale of toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products and Kirkland-brand water in anticipation of rising COVID cases amid the spread of the delta variant, the Hill reported. The retailer said it is “putting some limitations on key items,” but did not stipulate the exact limits.
RETAIL
Best Life

Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.
FOOD SAFETY
TrendHunter.com

Reusable Tissue Boxes

LastObject, the sustainable brand dedicated to eliminating single-use items by creating reusable alternatives, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new LastTissue Box. The eco-friendly alternative to traditional tissue boxes is comprised of 18 reusable organic cotton tissues that are soft on the nose and designed to withstand over 500 washes —effectively replacing 9,3000 single-use tissues and their packaging.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Kroger, Woolworths to expand reusable packaging trials to stores

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery chain Kroger (KR.N) and Australia's Woolworths (WOW.AX) are expanding in-store trials of selling food, drink, household, and beauty products in reusable packaging, joining a list of such global chains looking to reduce plastic waste. After an online pilot test in 2019, Kroger is expanding...
GreenBiz

Loop adds in-store pickup and dropoff for reusable packaging service

When TerraCycle launched Loop — its e-commerce service featuring goods packaged in reusable containers — two years ago during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the plan was always to eventually include physical retail locations in the mix. "Our goal is [to] make reuse as big as possible," said Tom...
BUSINESS
baltimorenews.net

Advantages of Using Reusable Shopping Bags

We as an entire have that space concealed in our homes held for undesirable plastic bags. Indeed, they could convince be useful, but on the opposite hand, there's dithering there to discard them following getting them (The normal individual uses a bag for just a quick time before removing it).
ENVIRONMENT
Food Navigator

Diverse investor base behind $3.8 m fundraise will help Asian American food startup immi go mainstream

For the co-founders of the better-for-you Asian American food startup immi, the most exciting part of closing their seed fundraise wasn’t the $3.8m that will help them relaunch an improved version of their low-carb, high-protein, plant-based instant ramen – it was connecting with a diverse set of investors who could help the new brand break into the mainstream.
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Reusable Ceramic Coffee Filters

The Aritayaki Coffee Set, currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, pairs a reusable ceramic coffee filter with a hand-made mug to deliver great-tasting and eco-friendly brews. Unlike some washable and reusable filters that can alter the taste of coffee over time, the LOCA Coffee Ceramic Filter removes harsh and unusual tastes and actually enhances the experience of drinking coffee. All the while making the experience of enjoying coffee more sustainable, the reusable filter draws from ancient Japanese technology for a design that's waste-free.
DRINKS
Daily Mail

Tesco extends zero-waste shopping service trial to stores and will sell big brands from beer to washing tablets in reusable packaging

Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco today joined the refillable revolution with an in-store trial that allows customers to buy food, drink, household and beauty products in reusable packaging. Growing public awareness of plastic pollution, prompted by TV documentaries such as David Attenborough's Blue Planet II, has seen supermarkets respond with...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Tesco partners with Loop on reuseable packaging

Tesco has entered a partnership with global reusable packaging platform, Loop to launch a new way for its customers to shop and buy a wide range of food, drink, household and beauty products in reusable and durable packaging. Customers in ten large Tesco stores in the east of England will...
RETAIL
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
Best Life

If You Have This Snack Food at Home, Throw It Away, USDA Says

When you're deciding what to snack on, your choices are likely primarily dictated by how hungry you are, your particular tastes, and what's on hand in your fridge or at your local store. However, you might want to add new criteria to that list: whether or not experts are telling you to avoid a particular food to protect your health. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced a public health alert for a popular snack food—read on to discover if you should be purging this product from your kitchen now.
FOOD SAFETY
SPY

The 10 Best Keurig Coffee Makers for Your Home & Office

Table of Contents How Keurig Changed The Coffee World Forever The Drawbacks of Keurig Coffee Makers The Best Keurig Coffee Makers 1. Keurig K-Elite 2. Keurig K-Cafe 3. K-Select 4. Keurig K-Supreme 12-Cup Coffee Maker 5. Keurig K-Mini & K-Mini Plus 6. Keurig K-Classic 7. Keurig K-Duo Plus 8. Keurig K-Duo & K-Duo Essentials 9. Keurig K150 Commercial Coffee Maker 10. Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker The Best Keurig Alternatives The Best K-Cups for Your New Coffee Maker Keurig 1.0 vs. Keurig 2.0 Cleaning Your Keurig Machine Most people can’t even begin to function without their morning cup of joe, to the point where making one with a traditional coffee maker can seem like a...
FOOD & DRINKS
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

