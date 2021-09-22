Ideal Body Type: Social Media Influence on Body Image

As social media has taken hold on society, new apps with new forms of online social interactions are popping up continuously. The most popular one recently is TikTok, which has been downloaded over 2.6 billion times. TikTok’s audience has a wide age range from 13–60-year-olds creating videos and watching them. In an online world full of posts including words or pictures, TikTok offers a unique medium of posting short (15 seconds-3 minutes) videos. While other social media platforms allow you to “follow” other people and see posts from those you follow, TikTok has this option but also introduced the “For You Page,” an endless reel of viral videos catered specifically to you based on an algorithm of content you have interacted with. From this type of interaction, TikTok (and other social media platforms) creates an environment where it is normal for anyone to comment or react to a post regardless of whether they actually know the other individual.

