Media, PA

Ideal Body Type: Social Media Influence on Body Image

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody image expert and psychology professor Dr. Charlotte Markey explains the effects of social media and ways it can impact the mental health in young boys and girls. She is also the Author of The Body Image Book for Girls, which helps girls from ages 9 to understand, accept, and appreciate their bodies. As mentioned, this issue isn’t one only experienced by girls but boys are influenced by body type through social media platforms as well. The Body Image Book for Boys is in the works and will be released soon.

