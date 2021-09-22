Global group looks to create panel that will combat world’s biggest issues
People from all over the globe will come together on September 23 as part of the first OneShared.World global interdependence summit. Jamie Metzl a futurist, is the founder of the global social movement and has past experience working for the federal government and is the author of five books. The idea of the movement is to bring people from different countries together to fight global issues like viral pandemics, poverty and climate change.phl17.com
