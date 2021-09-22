CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global group looks to create panel that will combat world’s biggest issues

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
phl17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople from all over the globe will come together on September 23 as part of the first OneShared.World global interdependence summit. Jamie Metzl a futurist, is the founder of the global social movement and has past experience working for the federal government and is the author of five books. The idea of the movement is to bring people from different countries together to fight global issues like viral pandemics, poverty and climate change.

phl17.com

Public Radio International PRI

Scientists create the world’s whitest paint to help with global warming

Scientists have created the world’s whitest paint. It even made it into the Guinness World Records book. The people who made it hope that the paint can be used to help the world adapt to global warming. To explain the connection, The World's host Marco Werman spoke to Xiulin Ruan, an engineer at Purdue University who developed the paint.
ENVIRONMENT
wvxu.org

Iceland Turns On The World's Biggest Machine To Pull Carbon Out Of The Air

This month Iceland switched on a machine that sucks carbon out of the air so it can be stored underground instead of contributing to climate change. It’s called Orca, and it’s the biggest plant yet devoted to “direct air capture” — a technically challenging and controversial strategy for softening the blow of global warming that backers say will be a necessity to meet global emissions targets in the years ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Thanks to SPACs and VCs, the world’s biggest ad agency is growing again

This story is part of Fortune’s Brandemic marketing: Going viral in the age of COVID series. The advertising industry was stumbling even before the pandemic. Despite all the ad-targeting promise of digital media and the reach of traditional media, advertisers were finding it harder and more expensive to reach potential customers.
ECONOMY
#Social Movement
World Economic Forum

This is how the world's biggest lakes compare in size to different countries

From the Caspian Sea to Lake Superior, the world's largest lakes cover areas sometimes even larger than countries. Take a look at 25 of the world's biggest. In many parts of the world, you don’t have to look very far to find a lake. According to satellite data, there are...
INDIA
The Independent

Covid pandemic has brought biggest cut to global life expectancy since World War 2, says study

Life expectancy in 2020 was cut short the most since the Second World War in western Europe and the breakup of the Soviet Union in eastern Europe because of the Covid-19 pandemic.The pandemic’s impact on life expectancy, one of the most widely used metrics to assess population health, was assessed by a study published on Monday in the International Journal of Epidemiology.The study was conducted by the Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science.Women from 15 countries and men from 10 ended up with a lower life expectancy at birth in 2020 compared to 2015, revealed the study.The biggest...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WAVY News 10

Nobody in this world is immune to substance abuse disorder': Groups hope to combat pandemic's impact on mental health

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3kgkAfW. Nobody in this world is immune to substance abuse disorder': Groups hope to combat pandemic's impact on mental health. Hampton man fights rape conviction after 5-day jury trial held without him. Lawn mowing challenge winner challenges peers to give back to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Associated Press

As leaders reconvene at UN, climate and COVID top the list

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Last year, no leaders came at all. This year will be quite different — sort of. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to New York this week for the United Nations’ annual high-level gathering — a COVID-inflected, semi-locked down affair that takes place in one of the pandemic’s hardest-hit cities of all. It will be a departure from the last in-person meeting of the General Assembly in 2019 — and far different, too, from last year’s all-virtual version.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leaders at UN to face global concern over regional conflicts

In today’s world, few conflicts stay local.There’s India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s inner turmoil spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region.All will come into full view Saturday when leaders from those regions address the U.N. General Assembly.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spent part of the week meeting with U.S. officials to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific, is expected to push back against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scathing — albeit predictable — rhetoric that landed...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
phl17.com

Ideal Body Type: Social Media Influence on Body Image

Body image expert and psychology professor Dr. Charlotte Markey explains the effects of social media and ways it can impact the mental health in young boys and girls. She is also the Author of The Body Image Book for Girls, which helps girls from ages 9 to understand, accept, and appreciate their bodies. As mentioned, this issue isn’t one only experienced by girls but boys are influenced by body type through social media platforms as well. The Body Image Book for Boys is in the works and will be released soon.
MEDIA, PA
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
CNN

Here's why a Haitian migrant and his pregnant wife made the monthslong journey to America

(CNN) — For Rolph Louis, a Haitian migrant hoping for a fresh start in New York, the journey to the United States from Chile took nearly two months. Louis told CNN he felt he had little choice but to leave his homeland of Haiti, an island nation that has been rocked by political instability and economic depression. He said there was little opportunity for work. Simply walking on the streets was often unsafe, Louis added.
IMMIGRATION
theedgemarkets.com

India military accelerates historic overhaul to counter China

(Sept 24): India’s long-delayed plans to overhaul its military are getting a new life as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government moves closer to the U.S. and its allies, which are strengthening defense cooperation against China. Modi, who will attend a meeting of Quad leaders at the White House Friday along...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

