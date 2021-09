Chiles on her friendship with the GOAT and what's next for the burgeoning gymnast, including attending UCLA and the 2024 Olympics. The Olympics may have ended in July, but that doesn’t mean star gymnast Jordan Chiles is getting much rest. The 20-year-old, who won a silver medal with the U.S. women’s team in Tokyo, is still on the move, but this time, without her teammates.

GYMNASTICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO