Examining racial disparities in the search for missing people in US

By Lisa Robinson
wvtm13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gabby Petito case has people talking about the disparities in the search for missing people. Thousands of people are reported missing every year in the United States, but not every case gets widespread media attention. According to the Black and Missing Foundation, the coverage of white and minority victims...

illinois.edu

Racial Disparities In Traffic Stops

Police departments in Illinois have had to report racial and ethnic information about traffic stops for nearly two decades since a law passed by a former State Sen. Barack Obama. Years later, inequities persist. We talked about it with a culture and diversity reporter, an attorney at the ACLU, and the president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.
Racial Disparities in COVID-19 Impacts and Vaccinations for Children

Although children have not borne the most severe brunt of COVID-19 relative to adults, some do become hospitalized, suffer long-term consequences, and even death from the disease. There is growing attention to how children are being affected by the pandemic, particularly as in-person school returns, and those younger than age 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. While data remain limited, available research and data to date suggest that children of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and may be less likely to have been vaccinated, mirroring racial disparities observed among the broader population. These disparities may leave children of color at increased risk, particularly as they return to in-person school. Together the findings point to the importance of increasing data available to understand racial disparities in COVID-19 impacts and vaccinations among children and efforts to mitigate disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 for children of color going forward.
The Internet Banded Together to Search For Gabby Petito. What About These Missing People of Color?

The disappearance of van life traveler Gabby Petito during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé prompted a frenzied search for answers by authorities and Petito’s family, who first reported her missing on September 11th. Their efforts have been buoyed by widespread media coverage and public interest, including a big response from social media users, who helped the story go viral across several platforms like TikTok, where true crime users posted continuous updates on the case.
Report: Combining outbreak racial data could obscure disparities

A new report authored by Hawaii researchers highlights the value of separating public health data in order to identify and address racial disparities. According to the state Department of Health, data from Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and Asian populations often are combined into one group in studies, which can hide important differences between these communities.
‘Missing white woman syndrome’: Gabby Petito case sheds light on racial disparity in missing persons cases

After weeks of desperately searching for her 25-year-old missing son, Jelani Day, a graduate student at Illinois State University, his body was identified by a coroner who matched DNA.  However, the medical examiner had his body for nearly three weeks before making that identification. Day’s mother, railing against the disparity in coverage between her son […]
Annual count of homeless people in NJ highlights vast racial disparities

In the first glimpse of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected homelessness in New Jersey, racial disparities remain stark — about half of the 8,000 people surveyors counted who faced housing instability in late January were Black, even though Black people make up about 13% of the Garden State population, according to an annual survey released Tuesday.
Gabby Petito case reveals stark disparities in coverage of missing people

NORTH PORT — For more than a week, the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito dominated cable news. Media from the United Kingdom attended press conferences in North Port. From the New York Post to the Los Angeles Times, pictures of the young white woman with blond hair and blue eyes were front and center.
St. Louis Officials Pledge To Eliminate Racial Disparities In Policing

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Public Safety officials said Thursday that they plan to ensure police officers do not use force far more often on Black people than on white people. A report from the Center for Policing Equity, a national organization that examines police behavior in local police...
Racial issues behind cases of missing people of color

NEW ORLEANS — The unfortunate case of a missing New York woman has garnered national attention. But, racial justice and missing persons experts have criticized the media for the amount of attention and resources used to find 22-year-old, Gabby Petito. At the heart of the issue, the hundreds of missing...
Gabby Petito case renews call to spotlight missing people of color

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — In the three months since 62-year-old Navajo rug weaver Ella Mae Begay vanished, the haunting unanswered questions sometimes threaten to overwhelm her niece. Seraphine Warren has organized searches of the vast Navajo Nation landscape near her aunt’s home in Arizona but is running out of money to pay for gas […]
