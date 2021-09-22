The Witcher: Netflix Shares Season 2 TUDUM Tease
Netflix's The Witcher has released a new teaser video featuring Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, revealing... something about the upcoming Season 2 during Netflix's TUDUM event later this week. In the video, Cavill assures fans that the new season of The Witcher will have plenty of something, but exactly what isn't revealed. The Witcher and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin are both included in the lineup for Netflix's TUDUM fan event, which is set to take place on September 25th.comicbook.com
