CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Witcher: Netflix Shares Season 2 TUDUM Tease

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's The Witcher has released a new teaser video featuring Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, revealing... something about the upcoming Season 2 during Netflix's TUDUM event later this week. In the video, Cavill assures fans that the new season of The Witcher will have plenty of something, but exactly what isn't revealed. The Witcher and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin are both included in the lineup for Netflix's TUDUM fan event, which is set to take place on September 25th.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Kristofer Hivju
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Umbrella Academy#Danish
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
Empire

Netflix Bringing New Looks At Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher And More At TUDUM Event

Increasingly, creators and distributors are taking the Comic-Con ethos – special panels, celebrity guests, first-look trailers and early reels from TV shows movies – and taking it in-house. And now, alongside DC FanDome, Netflix is getting in on the act with TUDUM (named after that load-up noise the app makes every time you launch it), a digital ‘Global Fan Event’ taking place on 25 September. And like Comic-Con and FanDome, it’s promising early peeks at plenty of major upcoming Netflix shows and movies, with a considerable line-up confirmed to appear.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Witcher's Henry Cavill Teases Geralt's Story in Season 2

The Witcher season 2 is set debut later this year. While speaking to EW, the show’s star Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt, has teased some details about his character and the upcoming season. The second season of the Witcher will explore the father-daughter relationship between Geralt and Ciri. While describing...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
IGN

Netflix Tudum Schedule Revealed: Includes The Witcher, Cowboy Bebop, and More

Netflix's Tudum schedule is finally here — and it features news and reveals for some of Netflix's biggest upcoming shows and movies, including The Witcher, Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, and much more. Tudum officially kicks off on September 25, and Netflix has provided an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect,...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Steven Spielberg Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Steven Spielberg is the only director in the history of the industry to see their filmography rack up at least $10 billion at the box office, and that’s all the more impressive when you consider The Lost World: Jurassic Park is the only time he’s ever helmed a sequel outside of the Indiana Jones franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

League of Legends Anime Arcane Teases Official New Trailer For Netflix Tudum Event

Netflix and Riot Games are getting ready to reveal more details about their upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane, and fans of the MOBA game are excited to find out more information about it. Thankfully, Arcane is one of the new shows confirmed to be featured in TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, and now we have a teaser ahead of the first official trailer release.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer, 2 First Look Clips & A Season 3 Announcement For Netflix’s Fantasy Series

Netflix releases a wide variety of series, ranging from drama to comedy. Their dips into fantasy and science fiction have had some success, but little near the likes of a “Game of Thrones.” They do have a show in its second season that somewhat approaches that level. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich‘s “The Witcher” returns for more high-budget, dramatic thrills in The Continent. This series sat at the top of Netflix’s throne in terms of viewership before falling. Hissrich’s series did not please everyone, but “The Witcher” has a second season to deepen its lore and keep building its fanbase.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy