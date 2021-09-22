Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina Southwestern New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1039 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilmington, Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Yaupon Beach, South Masonboro Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Southport, Fort Fisher, Sea Breeze, Silver Lake, Myrtle Grove and Dosher Memorial Hospital. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.