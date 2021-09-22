CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Statement...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the, through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 3.8 0.9 0.4 4 NONE 22/10 PM 3.4 0.5 0.4 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.4 0.5 0.1 3-4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 3 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3-4 NONE 24/11 PM 3.2 0.3 0.5 2-3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 AM 3.6 0.8 0.5 3 NONE 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 4.2 0.5 0.4 5 NONE 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4 NONE 24/10 AM 4.5 0.8 0.6 4 NONE 24/10 PM 3.8 0.1 0.6 4 NONE

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 9.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 10/09/1975. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.4 Mon 8 am 9.1 8.8 8.5 8.2 7.9
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Tennessee River at Savannah. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 365.4 feet. * Action stage is 365.0 feet. * Flood stage is 370.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 357.6 feet early next Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 365.0 feet, Cornstalk Road going to Nightingale Lane is flooded at Cypress Pond Slough.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 8.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Monday was 8.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The main road at Myakka State Park floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 08/18/1971. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 8.1 Mon 9 am 8.0 7.8 7.6 7.4 7.3
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and will continue through mid week. * Forecast...The river is near crest and will level off and begin to slowly fall tonight.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 03:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROOKLYN, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 615 AM MST. * At 406 AM MST, Runoff from previous rain continues to flow through Tonto Creek in the Tonto Basin. Gauge indicates stage level of 4.76 feet. Water levels are decreasing but low water crossings may still be impacted. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Racine county. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine
RACINE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Oswego BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected along the immediate coast.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water temperatures in the lower 50s can cause hypothermia in as little as a hour, be very careful if you go in the water without a wet suite.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water temperatures in the lower 50s can cause hypothermia in as little as a hour, be very careful if you go in the water without a wet suite.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water temperatures in the lower 50s can cause hypothermia in as little as a hour, be very careful if you go in the water without a wet suite.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Racine county. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine
RACINE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Milwaukee, Ozaukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Milwaukee; Ozaukee BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Port Washington
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan county. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Vollrath Park in Sheboygan Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

