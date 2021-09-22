Coastal Flood Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 9.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 10/09/1975. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.4 Mon 8 am 9.1 8.8 8.5 8.2 7.9

