Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-23 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0