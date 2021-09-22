Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-23 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILSalerts.weather.gov
