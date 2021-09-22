Coastal Flood Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Flood prone areas of Western Currituck, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan and Bertie Counties near the Albemarle Sound. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.alerts.weather.gov
