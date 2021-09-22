CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Racine by NWS

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Oswego BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Kenosha county. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Racine by NWS

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Deland Park Beach in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Bayview Beach in Milwaukee Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water temperatures in the lower 50s can cause hypothermia in as little as a hour, be very careful if you go in the water without a wet suite.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water temperatures in the lower 50s can cause hypothermia in as little as a hour, be very careful if you go in the water without a wet suite.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Milwaukee, Ozaukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Milwaukee; Ozaukee BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include North Beach in Port Washington Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected along the immediate coast.
weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Berrien county. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan county. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Vollrath Park in Sheboygan Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 2 to 4 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Racine and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

