Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County around Cambridge. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around or just above one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 PM 3.7 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 24/07 AM 3.1 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 24/07 PM 3.0 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.6 0.6 0.7 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 26/08 AM 2.6 0.6 0.8 1 NONE