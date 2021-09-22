CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

NOT VACCINATED? NEW SURVEY FINDS YOU MAY HAVE TROUBLE GETTING HIRED

eastcountymagazine.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational survey by ResumeBuilder finds 63% of hiring managers prefer candidates who list vaccine status—and many reject unvaccinated applicants. September 22, 2021 (Seattle, Wash.) – If you’re looking for a job, you may want to roll up your sleeve and get the “jab” first. A nationwide survey of 1,250 conducted by ResumeBuilder.com, a resource for professional resume templates, found that one-third of hiring manages will ignore resumes without a COVID-19 vaccine status – and 63% say they prefer candidates who list vaccine status on their resumes. A growing number of companies are now requiring vaccines and/or giving first preference in hiring to those job-seekers who are fully vaccinated.

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

New survey shows 20% of Kentuckians won’t get vaccinated

KENTUCKY (FOX 56/WKYT) – A new survey shows Kentucky is making progress in its vaccination efforts. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky released a follow-up poll on vaccines Thursday morning. The group says, when asked six months ago, 29% of Kentuckians said they would not get the vaccine. The most...
KENTUCKY STATE
ledgertranscript.com

Survey: One in five New Hampshire adults say they won’t get vaccinated

The state’s rate of fully vaccinated residents has been stuck at 54 percent since July. The latest Granite State Panel from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center suggests neither the Delta variant nor the state’s $1.3 million vaccine campaign will make much of a difference. According to the survey,...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS DFW

Being Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Could Help You Get Hired: Recruiter Says Put It On Your Resume

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas companies are reviewing President Joe Biden’s new rules for vaccinations and determining their path forward. A lot of decisions will be made in the coming days and weeks. Last Thursday, President Biden made the announcement that private employers with more than 100 employees will soon have to require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing. Businesses that don’t comply could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation. “Most of the employers that we have spoken to, especially in that size, are really mad,” Babich & Associates Owner and President Tony Beshara said. Established in 1952, Babich & Associates is the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine
sandiegouniontribune.com

Mr. Marketing: Having trouble hiring? Read this.

A recent study by global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. reports 40 percent of employees want more than just a paycheck to give their lives meaning. These people are ready to walk out the door, even without another job lined up, because they’re not getting fulfillment from their employment. COVID-induced stresses have helped them re-prioritize their mindsets to understand there’s more to life than the 9-5 grind.
ECONOMY
WKRC

Results of vaccine attitudes survey may be surprising

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Details of a new survey on what’s behind some decisions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 – or not – might be surprising. Interact for Health conducted the survey. It’s an organization set up to help improve the health of all people, since attitudes tend to determine behavior, especially with vaccines, here’s some of what researchers found:
PHARMACEUTICALS
wfdd.org

Having Trouble Finding COVID-19 Tests In The Triad? You're Not Alone

Triad residents are reporting long wait times at some COVID-19 testing centers amid a surge in new cases. Novant Health announced Wednesday that it will now encourage appointments at its drive-through testing center near Hanes Mall due to increased demand. That site saw lines up to three hours long earlier this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Check Could Grow by This Much in 2022

Is your Social Security payment about to see one of its biggest boosts in 30 years? Recent data from the federal government suggests the answer might be “yes.”. In the 1970s, an inflation adjustment — called a cost of living adjustment, or COLA — was added to the Social Security program to protect beneficiaries from increases in inflation.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security will get big COLA boost in 2022, but Medicare, income tax implications could be severe for seniors

Social security checks to American seniors are about to increase in 2022. But it might not all be good news for those collecting social security benefits. The annual Cost of Living Adjustment in January is expected to be 6%. However, that could put some seniors over the thresholds that determine Medicare Part B premiums, it could also have an impact on how much seniors have to pay in income taxes.
BUSINESS
FierceHealthcare

How many employees have hospitals lost to vaccine mandates? Here are the numbers so far

The past several months have seen thousands of hospitals announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff and clinicians as a condition of employment. Although controversial, the policies picked up steam when Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty received a full regulatory approval and then really kicked into gear when the Biden administration made workforce vaccination a requirement for Medicare and Medicaid participation.
HEALTH SERVICES
goodhousekeeping.com

Is It Safe to Get a Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Together? Experts' Answers May Surprise You

CDC officials have updated previous guidelines to encourage Americans to sign up for a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine — regardless of a 2-week window — this fall. Director Rochelle Walensky says experts aren't expecting any "unusual or unexpected" safety issues with receiving both a flu shot and additional COVID-19 vaccines in the same doctor's visit.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Signs You May Have Delta, According to Patients

There's an excellent chance you know someone who got coronavirus. And your chances of knowing someone who got the Delta variant are increasing. The variant is "more transmissible," says the head of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and therefore "more dangerous." How can you tell if it's finally got you? Read on for the following stories from patients who got COVID. Although we cannot guarantee they had Delta specifically, they did catch COVID in the last few months, when the Delta variant has been predominant. (It now accounts for 99% of cases.) Read on for five signs you might have Delta, according to patients who had it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy