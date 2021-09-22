CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US default would wipe out nearly 6 million jobs, Moody's says

By By Matt Egan, CNN Business
kq2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US default would be a "catastrophic blow" to America's economic recovery from Covid-19, setting off a downturn that would rival the Great Recession, Moody's Analytics warned in a new report. If the US defaults on its debt payments and the impasse drags on, the ensuing recession would wipe out...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The US could default by MID-OCTOBER says a Washington think tank – leading to a cataclysmic financial crisis that could cost 6M jobs

A new analysis predicts that the U.S. debt limit could be reached some time by mid-October, and a default that would lead to a financial crisis that could cost 6 million jobs. A 2021 debt limit analysis released by the Bipartisan Policy Center on Friday projected that if policymakers do not act on the debt limit, the Treasury Department will most likely have insufficient cash to meet all its financial obligations sometime between October 15 and November 4.
ECONOMY
cfodive.com

Corporate borrowing costs would soar in U.S. debt default: Moody's

Failure by Congress to raise the Treasury debt limit would prompt a spike in corporate borrowing costs, wipe out $15 trillion in wealth and push up jobless rolls by 6 million, Moody’s Analytics said, as a partisan standoff over the debt ceiling persists despite the prospect of a U.S. government default next month.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Crisis
Reuters

Fed plan for U.S. default would be step into abyss

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Federal Reserve could do without the latest arguments in Washington about the U.S. government’s borrowing limit. Failure to agree could leave Uncle Sam unable to pay its bills. If lawmakers allow any debt to go unpaid, the central bank would be in a seriously tough spot.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTHI

First on CNN Business: Moody's is spending $250 million to measure the risk of America's biggest companies getting hacked

Moody's is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to better evaluate the cybersecurity risks that face America's largest corporations. The announcement from the company — whose credit ratings can influence global markets — comes as Biden administration officials are urging major firms to be more transparent about the security of their software. Several high-profile supply-chain hacks and ransomware attacks have rattled businesses and other organizations over the past year, costing companies millions of dollars and compromising their operations.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Chinese Developer Says Bank’s Lawsuit Caused Default on Bonds

The Chinese developer Oceanwide Holdings Co. says a lender’s lawsuit caused a unit to default on $215 million of bonds, the latest sign of stress in the Asian’s nation’s property debt amid China Evergrande Group’s woes. A suit brought by the Shanghai branch of. Bank of Beijing Co. . demanding...
ECONOMY
kq2.com

Wall Street's week is all about Washington dysfunction

Wall Street could take its cues this week from Washington, which is in the throes of a heated debate over spending on infrastructure, health care and education with the deadline to keep funding the US government just days away. What's happening: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working to rally Democrats...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy