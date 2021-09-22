US default would wipe out nearly 6 million jobs, Moody's says

A new analysis predicts that the U.S. debt limit could be reached some time by mid-October, and a default that would lead to a financial crisis that could cost 6 million jobs. A 2021 debt limit analysis released by the Bipartisan Policy Center on Friday projected that if policymakers do not act on the debt limit, the Treasury Department will most likely have insufficient cash to meet all its financial obligations sometime between October 15 and November 4.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO