Coastal Flood Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Statement...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the, through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 3.8 0.9 0.4 4 NONE 22/10 PM 3.4 0.5 0.4 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.4 0.5 0.1 3-4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 3 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3-4 NONE 24/11 PM 3.2 0.3 0.5 2-3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 AM 3.6 0.8 0.5 3 NONE 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 AM 4.2 0.5 0.4 5 NONE 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.6 -0.1 0.1 4 NONE 24/10 AM 4.5 0.8 0.6 4 NONE 24/10 PM 3.8 0.1 0.6 4 NONE