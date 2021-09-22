CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Who’s dying in California from COVID-19?

By CalMatters
It’s been longer than a year and a half since COVID-19 first arrived in California, and the demographics of who is dying from the virus are changing. So far, 67,358 people have died in California during the pandemic, more than in any other state. In recent months, those who are dying are younger on average. And, unsurprisingly, people of color are still among the most devastated by COVID-19, with the highest death rates among Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders and Black people.

