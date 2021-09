Conor McGregor can throw a mean left hook, but when it comes down to sending out the first pitch at an MLB game, the UFC star might have been a little off-target. The MMA fighter was honored with the opportunity to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago Cubs‘ game earlier this week. However, his attempt sent the ball sailing high and right into the stands. The outcome immediately became an internet moment, with UFC fighter Justin Gaethje even taking to Twitter to write, “I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake.”

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO