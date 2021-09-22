CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash to make regional debut with DashMart convenience concept on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville

 5 days ago
DoorDash to make regional debut with DashMart convenience concept on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville DashMart, the e-commerce version of a convenience store, is coming soon to a location on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville, about two blocks from the Doughboy. It's a venture of DoorDash, which the company confirmed after a new sign for it was put up on the small warehouse building.

PITTSBURGH — San Francisco-based DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is nudging its way into Pittsburgh’s convenience store market, taking a nondescript industrial building on the Lawrenceville edge of the Strip out of which to offer its new DashMart, a delivery and pick-up only e-commerce venture.

Located at 3232 Penn Ave. in a building formerly occupied by Black and Decker, a DashMarket sign is already up on the property in preparation for an upcoming opening.

“We are working to open a DashMart in Pittsburgh sometime in in the fourth quarter,” said a spokeswoman for the company in an email.

She emphasized DashMart locations operate only as stores for delivery and pickup and are not open for the general public to walk in and shop, as with traditional convenience stores such as GetGo and others in the relative vicinity of the new Lawrenceville location.

Read more from our partners at The Pittsburgh Business Times.

