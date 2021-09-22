“World class” pianists to perform in Plainview at WBU on Sept. 27
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Wayland Baptist University:. Heralded as an “intensely expressive” performer of “cutting edge” programming, pianists Paul Barnes will bring his particular style of keyboard magnificence to Wayland Baptist University’s newly renovated Harral Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 as the inaugural performance in the Excelsior Concert Series.www.everythinglubbock.com
Comments / 0