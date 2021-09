Ree Drummond is about as honest as they come. During a recent interview, The Pioneer Woman explained how she hit “rock bottom” and began to focus on getting in shape. Eating healthy and exercising — it’s a message that just about everybody needs to hear in one way or another. And for the Food Network star, that is no exception. Over the years, we have come to know Ree Drummond for all of her delicious recipes. But even she struggles from time to time with eating healthy foods and working on her body. She knows exactly what it’s like to cave in to her cravings, and not always want to work out.

