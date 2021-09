Broome County’s “dashboard” offering information on the pandemic in the county is looking very different as of September 24. The map that has been available for view at www.gobroomecounty.com since the start of the pandemic, pinning numbers of cases on outlines of the individual municipalities as well as listing the numbers for active cases, total cumulative cases, hospitalizations and deaths has been replaced with a page that displays several graphs and charts. There are categories broken down by age groups, sex, infections and deaths.

