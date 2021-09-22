CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith’s Hit Song ‘Summertime’ to Become Hip-Hop Musical for Sony’s Screen Gems

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrums, please! Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios along with Davis Entertainment is developing a hip hop musical called “Summertime” that is inspired by the song by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Smith himself, The Fresh Prince. The musical film is set at Sony’s Screen Gems and will be directed and written by...

