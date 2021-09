At this point, it seems that the Castlevania Advance Collection is likely coming to the Switch and a number of other platforms. Furthermore, this isn’t the first time it has popped up. In this case, Gematsu has reported that the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee rated Castlevania Advance Collection not just for Nintendo Switch, but also for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. However, the listing has since been removed. It is thought the collection would include the trio of Game Boy Advance titles Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO