Super Robot Wars 30 trailer #2

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco uploaded a second trailer today for Super Robot Wars 30, its new tactical RPG. Here’s an overview of the title for those that haven’t heard about the title previously:. 30 years on, the battle for our world’s future continues. Super Robot Wars is a tactical RPG that brings...

Comments / 0

gamingideology.com

The Playstation Showcase Reveals The Trailer For God Of War Ragnarök

After the colossal success of the first reboot of god of war in 2018, fans of the series eagerly awaited a return of Kratos and Atreus. And it is with great pleasure that Corly Barlog and her team of Santa Monica Studio reveal the very first trailer of their second opus titled Ragnarok, planned for 2022. A holy closing bouquet at the end of the Playstation Showcase.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Star Wars Hunters Gameplay Surfaced and a New Trailer

It seems like Zynga’s upcoming Star Wars mobile game, Hunters, just got some actual gameplay footage during the reveal of iPhone 13 at the Apple Event. As reported by Cinelinx, Jordan Maison, the publication’s Editor-in-Chief, shared over at Twitter the Star Wars Hunters gameplay. It looks stunning, check the Star...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Total War: Warhammer III - The Dawn of Grand Cathay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Total War: Warhammer III, coming in early 2022 to PC. An ancient empire lies far beyond the Dark Lands and the snowfields of Kislev... Ruled by the Celestial Dragon Emperor and the Moon Empress, Grand Cathay is a mysterious land of incredible military might. Prepare to defend the Great Bastion and be inspired by the harmony.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

God of War Ragnarök: mythological secrets behind the reveal trailer

After an agonising wait, PlayStation fans finally got to see God of War Ragnarök in action, its first trailer brimming with secrets. Sony Santa Monica clearly love their Norse myths. From sedate beginning to epic conclusion, 2018’s God of War was heavily influenced by Snorri Sturluson’s Prose Edda – the primary source of all modern knowledge on Norse mythology. Judging by its brand-new – and very exciting – trailer, God of War Ragnarök will continue the trick of re-imagining ancient tales to great video game narrative effect. When viewed through a mythological prism, what possible secrets can the latest trailer reveal about GOW Ragnarök’s storyline direction and gameplay?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Star Wars: Hunters Receives New Cinematic Trailer, Now Launching In 2022

Earlier this year, Star Wars: Hunters was revealed in a Nintendo Direct with a short teaser trailer. Since then, developer Zynga has published a new cinematic trailer for the game, revealing that it is a free-to-play arena battler featuring a colorful cast of new characters from the all across the Star Wars universe. The game’s release date has also been revised to 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Star Wars: Hunters' Cinematic Trailer Reveals Wookiees, Jawas, and More

Lucasfilm Games and developer Zynga Inc. have released a new cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, an upcoming competitive online game set to be released on the Nintendo Switch and mobile. The cinematic trailer presents eight fighters, many of which will be recognizable by franchise fans as members of classic Star Wars alien species.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Star Wars: Hunters trailer brings chaos from all over the galaxy

The Force can be mysterious, but Star Wars video games even more so. Star Wars: Hunters has emerged from the abyss of a galaxy far, far away with a new cinematic trailer that offers few new gameplay details but plenty of attitude. And that attitude is pretty fun!. The trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Hunters’ Finally Unveils First Trailer

After months of secrecy and small, scattered teases, the first trailer for Star Wars Hunters has been unveiled. We’ve known for a while there are no big Star Wars video game releases hitting consoles or personal computers this year, so it’s time to let smaller projects receive some attention. Apparently, Zynga’s Star Wars Hunters will be spearheading that push in the coming months. Its full release won’t arrive until 2022, but an “early access” period that will be gradually widened is supposedly coming before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for the Upcoming ‘Star Wars: Hunters’

Star Wars: Hunters is a new game for Nintendo Switch, iPhone, and Android by Lucasfilm and Zynga coming out in 2022. Today, we got another look at the upcoming game, with the release of a full length trailer!. Recently, Nintendo and Lucasfilm released a dramatic trailer for the upcoming game...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gogeta (DB Super) trailer

Bandai Namco has readied a new trailer to show off Gogeta (DB Super) in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The character is set to join the game this fall. Gogeta (DB Super) will be included in Legendary Pack 2. Jiren (Full Power) will come in the same DLC drop. Here’s the...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Total War: Warhammer III Shows Off In Grand Cathay Trailer

Total War: Warhammer was recently delayed into 2022 from its initial 2021 projected release window. That's not surprising at all these days, given the deluge of delays that the game industry is facing due to multiple factors. Most prominently, COVID-19's impact on production pipelines and almost every aspect of game development is something that the vast majority of industry companies are still dealing with. So, we won't be playing Total War: Warhammer III this year. However, there's a new trailer with plenty of surprises featuring Grand Cathay. You can check it out below and see some really fun/cool stuff coming to the franchise with its third entry.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Star Wars: Hunters trailer reveals characters, delays release to 2022

This past weekend, some first images and screenshots were scraped together of Star Wars: Hunters, a free-to-download arena multiplayer game from publisher Zynga planned for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. The game was first announced at the February 2021 Nintendo Direct and indicated it would be landing later this year. However, Zynga and Lucasfilm Games’ new Star Wars: Hunters “Welcome to the Arena” cinematic trailer casually delays the game into a 2022 release, while also showing off its playable characters.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Star Wars: Hunters Trailer Highlights The Arena

The Star Wars IP is always a hot ticket item for video games. We’ve seen several titles launch over the years, with EA having complete control. However, since then, there has been some more freedom to who can develop these games. For example, we know a project in the works over at Massive Entertainment, the folks that brought out The Division franchise for Ubisoft. Likewise, another game is in the results from Zynga called Star Wars: Hunters.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ trailer has received over 10 million views

Santa Monica Studio released a trailer for God Of War: Ragnarok at the Sony PlayStation Showcase, which has collectively received over 10million views. Twitter user Benji-Sales has collected the views of all the trailers released during the Sony PlayStation Showcase on September 9. Most of the trailers were reuploaded by outlets, and all of these numbers had to be collated to get the totals.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War gets a cinematic trailer

A darkness is descending upon Middle-earth as NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment prepare to launch The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War next week, and to whet our appetite a new cinematic trailer has been released for the mobile strategy game which is based upon J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic book trilogy and the Peter Jackson film adaptations. Watch the new trailer here…
VIDEO GAMES
heyuguys.com

“Robots must protect Dog.” Tom Hanks stars in trailer for ‘Finch’

AppleTV has debuted the first trailer for ‘Finch’ starring Tom Hanks and a rather cute dog. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humour, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.
PETS

