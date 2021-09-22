CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variational Inference — Where old Physics Solves new Bayesian Problems

Cover picture for the articleVariational Inference is a method to solve the most common Bayesian problem: given an observed data, find the probability functions that govern it generation. While the problem and its solution appear to be common, when VI firstly appeared it was considered extremely innovative since it was the very first solution for Bayes problem that was analytic rather traditional sampling methods. In this post I will cover the early appearance of VI , describe its mathematical foundation and present the pre scientific links to this frame work.

