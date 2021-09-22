CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach SPCA launches digital experience for kids

By Arianna Herriott
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach SPCA has launched a new online learning experience that is designed to educate children about animal adoption and responsible pet ownership.

The newly launched digital experience, Animal Heroes, is designed to look like a video arcade, complete with games, videos, and quizzes.

Kids will have the chance to learn about the importance of animal shelters, how to keep pets safe and healthy, and the ways animals communicate through noises and body language all while making their way through different levels.

“The Virginia Beach SPCA believes that children are an important part of our mission of eliminating animal suffering,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the Virginia Beach SPCA. “Animal Heroes teaches kids about the importance of caring for your pet and helps instill values of empathy and respect. These lessons set the foundation for children to create a kinder, more compassionate world for animals in the future.”

Animal Heroes is free to play and open to everyone. The project was funded through a grant from Virginia Natural Gas.

To learn more and play Virginia Beach SPCA’s Animal Heroes, click here.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

