How to battle a Fashion Challenger in Pokémon Go?

For players looking to see how Samurott will balance out in Pokémon Go after Oshawott’s Community Day, you want to review the improvements to this Pokémon’s moveset and take a look at its current stats. Overall, Samurott is a Pokémon that can do quite a bit of damage, but as a Water-type with fragile defenses, you don’t want to put all of your hopes on it. Although, there is a place for Samurott in the Pokémon Go meta, and it can be good if you know how to use it effectively.

