CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

What are the best match-play holes for the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits?

Golf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLF’s Top 100 course panelists are among the most respected and well-traveled course evaluators in the game. They’re also keen to share their opinions. In this GOLF.com series, we’ll unlock their unvarnished views on all questions course-related. Check out GOLF’s latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S., Top 100 Courses in the World, Top 100 Courses You Can Play, Best Municipal Courses in the U.S., and 100 Best Short Courses. Meet all of our Top 100 panelists here.

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dye
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ text to Team USA has everyone fired up at the Ryder Cup

HAVEN, Wis. — We won’t see Tiger Woods at Whistling Straits this week. But according to a few key members of Team USA, he’s making his presence felt anyway. “Probably not going to happen,” Stricker said when asked about rumors of a surprise Woods appearance. “He’s been obviously in my ear a lot and I call him pretty regularly. He’s part of our Ryder Cup team. He’s part of what we do. He’s been part of so many of these teams.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Whistling Straits#Kiawah#Blackwolf Run#Sawgrass 17#Europeans#Americans
golfmagic.com

Steve Stricker: I'll give Brooks Koepka a JINGLE ahead of Ryder Cup

Everything for the Ryder Cup has been finalised apart from one thing: Will Brooks Koepka make the team?. The big-hitting American injured his left wrist at the Tour Championship at East Lake a few weeks ago. He was hitting a wedge but immediately dropped the club after impact, uplifting what...
GOLF
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: USA show supremacy despite Europe’s Spanish march

It began with a spritz of blue. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the Spanish duo out to evoke an emotionally charged history, led from the front, took the ascendancy and never faltered against a formidable US pairing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. But what followed on the opening morning of the foursomes, as the Ryder Cup finally got underway at a soft and sunlit Whistling Straits, soon amounted to a crimson bloodbath.The session ended 3-1 in Team USA’s favour, but the emphatic nature of those individual points confirmed a truth Padraig Harrington will have feared. The immense quality...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Ryder Cup: American Bryson DeChambeau wants fan support at Whistling Straits

Dates: 24-26 September Venue: Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Coverage: Live text coverage, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Click here for full details. Bryson DeChambeau says being heckled...
GOLF
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: Europe booed on first tee by USA fans

Europe were booed on the first tee at Whistling Straits as the Ryder Cup 2021 started. Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm walked out onto the first tee for the opening match of this morning’s foursomes on day one.The Spanish pair take on Team USA favourites Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.The frosty moment was greeted by a smile and a laugh from the Spaniards.LIVE: Follow live hole-by-hole coverage of the Ryder CupWith the first hole halved after Garcia’s tee shot missed the fairway, only for Rahm to splash out to the fringe of the green.Garcia almost chipped in as Spieth missed the...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy