Disney+'s Imaginative Star Wars: Visions Finally Acknowledges Japan's Influence on Star Wars
When the movie Star Wars (just “Star Wars,” before there were any episodes) came out in 1977, it was something new made out of a whole lot of things that were old. Luke Skywalker was tinkering with droids and piloting a starfighter, but he was also an Arthurian hero. Han Solo flew a spaceship and had an alien sidekick, but he was also a gunslinger out of Hollywood’s Wild West. The rebels were fighting the Empire with dogfights right out of post-WWII movies.www.pastemagazine.com
