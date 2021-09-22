Everything You Should Know Before Talking to HR About a Problem at Work

Amateur Hour is an advice column for people who are new to the professional world and are figuring out how work even… works. If you’re like a lot of people at work, you’re not entirely sure what HR does—and when you should or shouldn’t seek their help, and whether you can trust them when you do. Some people think HR is a sort of referee between employees and management (they’re not!) or between employees and other employees (they’re usually not that either). So what is HR all about, and when should you approach them?