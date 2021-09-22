CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Lucy Dacus at Variety Playhouse

By Jake Parris
immersiveatlanta.com
Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of her latest album, Home Video, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus recently embarked on a fall tour. Joined by openers Palehound, Dacus and her bandmates descended upon Variety Playhouse for a stellar performance. Led by singer and guitarist Ellen Kempner, Palehound provided an incredibly enthralling and entertaining set. Kempner’s technical abilities on the guitar were on full display, particularly on the captivating “Cinnamon” from the Boston trio’s acclaimed debut.

immersiveatlanta.com

