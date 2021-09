CASHDROP is an app designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs build their online storefront and sell their dreams within minutes. Ruben Flores-Martinez, founder and CEO of CASHDROP, reflects on his background as an undocumented citizen from Mexico, the opportunities his parents gave him when they immigrated to America, and his decision to capitalize on those opportunities and start his own business from scratch.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO