Bethel Park family participating in Strides for CJD event to honor late father, husband

Community members, family and friends of those affected by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease will gather on Oct. 9 at South Park for Strides for CJD, a 5K walk/run. The rare neurodegenerative disease currently has no treatment or cure. CJD is caused by “prions,” proteins that can misfold in the brain, with devastating effects, including rapid mental and physical deterioration. CJD is the most common of the prion diseases, and is invariably fatal, according to a news release from the CJD Foundation.