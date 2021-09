Dr. Jeremy Driskell’s research has landed major grants and been a part of some significant work that has had an immediate positive effect on public health. The professor of chemistry, who has been at Illinois State University since 2011, secured $440,000 from the Department of Defense to help soldiers exposed to illness or bioterrorism, working to increase the speed of detecting and identifying viruses. He has partnered with other Illinois State scholars on a $300,000 grant from the National Institute of Justice to create a device that would enable investigators to gather forensic evidence from the field to accelerate on-site drug analysis technologies. The National Science Foundation awarded a $345,000 grant to him to study how proteins might stick to gold nanoparticles, a promising application in the medical field for delivering drugs, treating cancer, and detecting biomarkers for disease.

