Suffolk County, NY

LI teens with history of suicidal thoughts reported missing: SCPD

By Corey Crockett
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

SUFFOLK COUNTY — Two teenaged relatives last seen Tuesday were reported missing Wednesday, with officials asking for the public’s help in finding them amid fears for their safety.

Freddy Turcios-Funes, 16, of Deer Park, and Alexandra Baca-Funes, 13, of Bay Shore, were reported missing Wednesday morning when family members discovered they were not in their bedrooms, officials said. The two are believed to be together.

Turcios-Funes, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Baca-Funes, is 5 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said the two teens have previously expressed suicidal thoughts.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911.

If you or someone you know has experienced suicidal thoughts, click here for resource s. The U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-TALK (8255).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11.com is New York's Very Own source for tri-state area news.

