A penalty bonanza, England’s 10-0 win and a trip to Sheriff – Football Weekly

By Max Rushden
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

It was the third round of the Carabao Cup and there were lots of penalties, with QPR and Stoke springing the surprises.

Suzy Wrack tells us about the Lionesses’ tense World Cup qualifying campaign: P2 W2 F18 A0.

Nick Ames tells us about his trip to Moldova to see Champions League minnows FC Sheriff win on their tournament debut.

And we look at Fifa’s penalties for misbehaving fans, consider the best name for Max’s forthcoming child, and take a deep dive into the multiple footballing inaccuracies within series eight of Endeavour.

Photograph: Andrew Fosker/REX/Shutterstock

