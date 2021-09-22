Nicole Richie Accidentally Sets Hair Ablaze at 40th Birthday Bash
Reality TV star and fashion icon Nicole Richie will certainly remember her 40th birthday. Richie took to Instagram Monday night to document her 40th birthday celebration, posting a video of her blowing out her birthday candles. The celebration quickly turned to calamity, however, as the candle flame caught onto her hair, leading to some worried screams. The incident drew concern from some of her famous friends and family. “I hope you’re okay,” wrote Ellen Pompeo of Grey’s Anatomy, while Richie’s famed best friend Paris Hilton made sure to mark the occasion: “Happy birthday Bill,” using her nickname for Richie.www.thedailybeast.com
