A new scam sends New York residents fraudulent letters pretending to be the Secretary of State

A new scam has come about in New York that attempts to gain personal information by claiming the recipient has money due to them. The New York State Department of State and the Division of Consumer Protection today warned New Yorkers of a fraudulent letter scheme. These illegitimate letters have the heading “Executive Letter of Guarantee” and claim that recipients are due to receive a large payment, supposedly being held by the Department of State, to settle debts relating to the sale of timeshares.