The Taliban Want A Chance To Address The U.N. That's Unlikely To Happen Soon
5 days ago
Afghanistan's reclusive new leaders, the Taliban, are asking for a chance to address the United Nations General Assembly, but they are unlikely to get their wish — at least not in the current session. The U.N. credentials committee has yet to sort out who is even Afghanistan's legitimate ambassador —...
Afghanistan's envoy to the UN pulled out of delivering an address to the General Assembly Monday, as the diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person in New York drew to a close.
Ghulam Isaczai, who represented president Ashraf Ghani's regime that was ousted last month, had been due to defy the Taliban with a speech but he removed his name from the list of speakers early Monday.
The annual high-level meet was also set to end without a speech on behalf of Myanmar, whose envoy has defied the military junta running the country to stay in his post.
But Guinea's representative was expected to speak despite being appointed by the former president deposed in a military coup earlier this month.
The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid has claimed that the world will soon recognise the Taliban, local media reported on Sunday. The deputy minister said that representatives of a number of countries have visited Afghanistan and they...
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - No representative from Afghanistan will address the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly in New York after the ambassador for the government ousted by the Taliban - who was due to speak on Monday - withdrew his name. The move comes amid competing claims for Afghanistan's U.N....
Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday, a UN spokesperson said.
"The country withdraws its participation in the general debate," Monica Grayley, a spokeswoman for the assembly's president, confirmed to AFP.
She added that Afghanistan's mission to the UN had not cited a reason for the withdrawal.
The dispute between Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers and its former government over who should speak at the United Nations' annual meeting of world leaders finally has an answer: no one.The Taliban had challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, and asked to represent the country at this year's General Assembly summit, which began Sept. 21 and ends Monday.But all challenges to credentials must be heard by the assembly’s credentials committee, which generally meets in November and did not convene earlier to hear the challenge.U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized...
It's been little more than a month since Kalashnikov-toting Taliban fighters in their signature heavy beards, hightop sneakers and shalwar kameezes descended on the Afghan capital and cemented their takeover. Now they’re vying for a seat in the club of nations and seeking what no country has given them as they attempt to govern for a second time: international recognition of their rule.The Taliban wrote to the United Nations requesting to address the U.N. General Assembly meeting of leaders that is underway in New York They argue they have all the requirements needed for recognition of a government. The...
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday.
Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban.
Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said.
The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India and the United States called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country, to shelter or train terrorist groups, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, adding that the government in Afghanistan did not appear to be an "inclusive one".
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said.
"There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks.
The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
Welcome back to U.N. Brief, Foreign Policy’s pop-up guide to this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Here’s what’s on tap for today: The Taliban make a play for U.N. recognition, a look back at Biden and Guterres’s big speeches, and a profile of Afghanistan’s envoy to the U.N. If...
The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
The US negotiator on Afghanistan has said that President Ashraf Ghani’s abrupt exit scuttled a deal for the Taliban to hold off entering Kabul and negotiate a political transition. In his first interview since the collapse of the 20-year western-backed government, Zalmay Khalilzad, who brokered a 2020 deal with the...
The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor sought Monday to relaunch an investigation into Afghanistan, focusing on the Taliban and the Islamic State-Khorasan group while alleged US crimes will take a back seat.
Karim Khan, who took over in June, said the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover last month meant war crimes were no longer likely to be investigated properly.
A lawyer for alleged victims of US torture in Afghanistan said she was "stunned" after Khan announced he would "deprioritise" the investigation into American forces, a probe that has long enraged Washington.
The Hague-based ICC's inquiry had been put on hold in 2020 after the now-deposed government in Kabul said it would try to investigate war crimes allegations itself.
