RTA celebrates World Car-Free Day with virtual event

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is celebrating World Car-Free Day virtually.

RTA originally had plans to host a rally at public square as part of Car Free in Cleveland Day but moved the celebration online because of the weather.

World Car-Free day encourages drivers to give up their car for the day and utilize other modes of transportation, like public transit, biking and ride sharing.

You can join the virtual celebration by liking, sharing, or commenting on social posts that will promote alternate ways to commute, how it can affect the environment and improve communities. RTA is also hosting an Instagram contest. Participants will be asked to complete tasks to be entered to win one of five prize packs.

According to RTA, public transit spurs development in communities and is associated with a 12 percent decrease in poverty. Clevelanders who utilize RTA collectively earn more than $485 million annually.

GCRTA has created and sustained a total of 2,977 jobs in Cuyahoga County.

Home values are 24% higher near public transportation than in other areas. A household can save nearly $10,000 with public transit and living with one less car.

