This Toasted Pear Cocktail Is the Ultimate Autumn Drink

Try the smoky cocktail recipe, courtesy of McKinney & Doyle Fine Foods Cafe in Pawling, right when the Hudson Valley leaves begin to fall. Apples may be the fruit of fall, but sweet and juicy pears are a close second. With a season that runs from August to mid-September, depending on the year, the fruit pairs (sorry, not sorry) well with pretty much all of autumn’s traditional flavors. In fact, they can often work perfectly as substitutes for traditional apple desserts (poached pears or pear crisp, anyone?). Of course, when it comes to simple ways to savor the fruit, it’s impossible to go wrong with a toasty fall cocktail. This smoky drink from McKinney & Doyle Fine Foods Cafe in Pawling swirls together rich bourbon and spiced rum with Luxardo and a DIY nectar for a drink that will have you ready for pumpkin picking and sweater weather in a flash.