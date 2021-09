SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — The Zia family was safe back on American soil Sunday morning, but their thoughts were still focused on family members, friends and colleagues who remained back in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. It was a night of celebration as they returned to a homecoming in San Rafael after arriving on a flight hours earlier at San Francisco International Airport. “At least now I’m a little bit relaxed,” said Ahmad Seyar Zia. What was supposed to be a routine trip from Afghanistan back to California in mid-August for the family of four turned into a nightmare as...

