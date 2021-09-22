Sick Foxes Rehabilitated and Released Back into the Wild
Newhouse Wildlife Rescue proudly announced that two rescue foxes were once again roaming free. The wildlife animal rescue shared Milo and Hawkins’ journey on their Facebook. The two foxes, Hawkins and Milo, had been released into an undisclosed location after being brought into the animal rescue facility for rehabilitation. Hawkins was severely emaciated and had mange and intestinal parasites. He had also ingested rat poison, most likely in an effort to find food. Hawkins needed round-the-clock care and therapy after sustaining so many health problems.www.onegreenplanet.org
