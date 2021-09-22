CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Nintendo Direct confirmed, with N64 controller reveal expected

By Ryan Jones
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CoKDr_0c4QtE7N00

Nintendo has officially confirmed a new Nintendo Direct livestream will take place tomorrow (23 September), mainly showcasing games launching on the Nintendo Switch this Winter.

The presentation will last roughly 40 minutes according to Nintendo, kicking off at 2pm PT (11pm UK time) tomorrow.

This announcement follows widespread reports that Nintendo is preparing to reveal a new N64 controller for the Switch. This could also mean N64 games could soon be playable of the Nintendo Switch through the Virtual Console.

Just like the existing SNES library on the Switch, it’s likely that you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber in order to access these games. Reports also indicate that you may need to sign up to a new premium tier in order to access the N64 library.

Classic N64 games such as Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart 64 are all likely to be included, although we’re less certain about games developed by Rare such as Perfect Dark, Banjo-Kazooie and GoldenEye 007.

Nintendo is yet to confirm anything, but it’s still highly likely that the new N64 controller will be unveiled during tomorrow’s showcase.

Nintendo is also expected to shed more information on the likes of

, Mario Party Superstars and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, while potentially even unveiling some never-before-seen games.

It’s also not out of the question that we’ll hear more about some games set for a 2022 launch, such as Breath of the Wild 2, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Splatoon 3. Make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all the latest news on these upcoming Switch games.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Online Report Has Bad News About Rumored N64 Games

According to various rumors and reports, Nintendo Switch Online is adding Nintendo 64 games in the near future. After adding NES and SNES games, adding N64 games is the next logical step and no one is surprised Nintendo is doing this, or at least reportedly doing this. That said, while many could see this coming from a mile out, it nonetheless has Nintendo fans excited, but a new report may put a damper on this excitement.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Nintendo is Planning a Mysterious New Switch Controller, Clues Point to an N64 Replica

The evidence seems to be mounting that classic Nintendo 64 games are on their way to the Switch, and in fact, it seems The Big N may be planning to release a replica N64 controller for the system. Nintendo recently submitted a new Switch controller to the US Federal Communications Commission (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for the find) which is a requirement for any device that sends a wireless signal.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Nintendo Switch controller could be on the horizon

A new Nintendo Switch controller could be on the way, according to newly-filed FCC documents. As first reported by VGC earlier today on September 17, it appears as though Nintendo is gearing up to launch another controller for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's filings to the FCC referenced a "game controller," and requested that details of the new device itself be kept secret for up to six months from now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Uk#N64
gameranx.com

Nintendo Has A New Secret Controller In The Works For The Nintendo Switch Platform

The Nintendo company has several different peripherals for the Nintendo Switch platform. Not only do we have the standard joy-cons, but there is the pro controller to more specific peripherals for games like the Ring Fit Adventure. However, it looks like we can soon add another potential controller into the mix. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information about this controller quite yet.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Date Potentially Leaked

There have been rumors since August that a new and proper Nintendo Direct, complete with many of the biggest upcoming Nintendo Switch games, is happening in September. That said, September is almost over, and this still hasn't happened. If it does, you'd expect games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and possibly even Metroid Prime 4 to show up and you'd expect it to happen this week, or maybe, and more specifically, this Friday, if a new leak is worth anything.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Nintendo Direct September 2021: When it airs, how to watch, and what to expect

Nintendo just announced a surprise Nintendo Direct livestream coming tomorrow, Thursday, September 23. As with most of its Directs since the Switch’s release, Nintendo will be showcasing games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future. Nintendo Directs always are a cause for excitement, as they tend to bring new game announcements. This one will focus on the company’s winter plans, which could include some surprise news. Here’s what to expect from the show.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
CNET

Nintendo Direct livestream to reveal upcoming Switch games Thursday

The next Nintendo Direct livestream is coming Thursday, Sept. 23, the company revealed Wednesday. The 40-minute livestream will mainly focus on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter, and comes days before the new OLED model of the hybrid console launches on Oct. 8. When does the Nintendo Direct start?. The...
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct for Thursday

Just as was foretold, Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct for Thursday the 23rd of September at 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST, in which they’ll showcase “Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.”. With. and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl due to launch in the coming months,...
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

A New Nintendo Direct Is Happening Tonight!

Nintendo is planning to hold their next major Direct broadcast tonight at 11 pm (GMT). Announced via Nintendo’s Twitter account, the show will take a closer look at the games being released this winter. With a 40 minute runtime, hopefully, we’ll get a closer look at. , Mario Party Superstars...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Drops N64 Tease Ahead of Nintendo Direct

A prominent industry insider and leaker has dropped a big N64 tease ahead of today's Nintendo Direct. If you're up to date on the latest reports and leaks, the current expectation is that Nintendo Switch Online is set to expand with N64 games. When this will happen, remains to be seen, but there's some scuttlebutt the announcement will be made during today's Nintendo Direct. To this end, Nick Baker, the aforementioned insider and leaker, has seemingly teased that this is exactly what is happening.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Mario Party Superstars Trailer Reveals Three Classic N64 Boards

During today's Nintendo Direct, an all-new trailer was revealed for Mario Party Superstars, pulling back the curtain on more of the boards that will be included when the game releases next month. The title features boards from the Nintendo 64 era, and two had previously been revealed: Peach's Birthday Cake, and Space Land. Today, Nintendo revealed three more that will appear in the game: Woody Woods, Yoshi's Tropical Island, and Horror Land. Yoshi's Tropical Island debuted in the original Mario Party, Horror Land in Mario Party 2, and Woody Woods in Mario Party 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

It’s 2021 and Nintendo is selling a Sega Genesis controller (and an N64 one too)

Nintendo will soon sell a Sega Genesis controller. The wireless controller will cost a whopping $49.99 and will be available for purchase to subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online. For the same price, Nintendo will also sell a wireless Nintendo 64 controller, but that’s not nearly as weird as an officially licensed Sega controller shipped in a big, red Nintendo box.
VIDEO GAMES
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy