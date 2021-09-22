Mrs. LaVerne Mitchell Waldrop, 67,
Mrs. LaVerne Mitchell Waldrop, age 67, of Mayfield passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mayfield, KY, Chairwoman of Graves County Retired Teachers Association, member of Graves County NAACP, active in Purchase Players, a former chair of the Commonwealth of KY Post Secondary Nomination Commission and a former member of Graves County Democratic Executive Committee. She was also a retired teacher in the Fine Arts Dept. with the Graves County School System.www.marshallcountydaily.com
Comments / 0